Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: DNUT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.00, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.18% from the last close. DNUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.69, offering almost -27.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.59% since then. We note from Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNUT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT) trade information

Instantly DNUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.59 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.05% year-to-date, but still up 12.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT) is 2.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNUT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (DNUT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $333.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock to make $331.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

DNUT Dividends

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s Major holders