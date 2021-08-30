Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Stock Forecast 2021: $35.81 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 3.75 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.84, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.89, offering almost -252.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.72% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

Jumia Technologies AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended JMIA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.22 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.83% year-to-date, but still up 11.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -10.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $17.85 and a high of $35.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Jumia Technologies AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.81 percent over the past six months and at a 27.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -95.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG to make $37.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.10%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 27.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.80%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 224 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 9.17 million shares worth $325.22 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.64% or 1.61 million shares worth $57.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $297.98 million, making up 6.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $23.38 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.