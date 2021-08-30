JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 3.61 million shares of the JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.97, and it changed around -$0.46 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.26B. JD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.29, offering almost -42.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.85% since then. We note from JD.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.37 million.

JD.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 37 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JD.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.35 for the current quarter.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.12 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.05% year-to-date, but still up 20.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 6.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $597.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JD is forecast to be at a low of $271.09 and a high of $811.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -967.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -256.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.03 percent over the past six months and at a -10.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 351.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 356.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 726.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $249.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect JD.com Inc. to make $220.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.26 billion and $26.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 783.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 724.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.10%. JD.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 287.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.91% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.02% of JD.com Inc. shares, and 42.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.24%. JD.com Inc. stock is held by 1,204 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.86% of the shares, which is about 51.65 million shares worth $4.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.39% or 45.44 million shares worth $3.83 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 11.52 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 11.44 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.