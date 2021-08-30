Is Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.97, and it changed around $0.96 or 7.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $845.39M. MRSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.09, offering almost -108.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.98% since then. We note from Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 622.17K.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MRSN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Instantly MRSN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.16 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.11% year-to-date, but still up 11.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 16.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRSN is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.23 percent over the past six months and at a -56.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -51.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -68.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc. to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $796k and $440k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -82.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -72.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.60%.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 102.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.69%. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.50% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $129.47 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 9.78% or 6.8 million shares worth $110.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $39.84 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $27.84 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.