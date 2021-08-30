Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.44, and it changed around $1.04 or 7.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $444.90M. ICPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.75, offering almost -251.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.67% since then. We note from Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.94K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ICPT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.22 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.93 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.54% year-to-date, but still up 11.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is -16.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICPT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $82.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -467.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.39 percent over the past six months and at a 53.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $81.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.40% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -8.89% per year for the next five years.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.36% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 76.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.22%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $76.07 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.65% or 2.87 million shares worth $66.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $39.64 million, making up 7.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $19.38 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.