How To Invest In ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.21M. ABVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.95, offering almost -908.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.34% since then. We note from ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.97K.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.49 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.76% year-to-date, but still up 46.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is -32.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABVC is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -219.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $263k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ABVC BioPharma Inc. to make $31k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.40%.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 30.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.76% of ABVC BioPharma Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.