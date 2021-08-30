Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRC): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 2.95 million shares of the Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $146.83, and it changed around $13.93 or 10.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.66B. HRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $142.47, offering almost 2.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $80.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.3% since then. We note from Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.88K.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HRC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) trade information

Instantly HRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 147.70 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.65% year-to-date, but still down -0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is -2.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRC is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $155.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) estimates and forecasts

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.92 percent over the past six months and at a 10.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $708.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. to make $753 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.40%. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.95% per year for the next five years.

HRC Dividends

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.90 per year.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares, and 88.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.48%. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stock is held by 517 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 6.6 million shares worth $729.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.86% or 6.55 million shares worth $724.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $232.97 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $182.48 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.