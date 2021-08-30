Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 6.85 million shares of the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around $0.31 or 13.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $158.10M. GSMG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost -83.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.7% since then. We note from Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSMG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Instantly GSMG has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.83 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.64% year-to-date, but still up 94.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is 6.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSMG is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -183.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.99 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.49% of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.72%. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Linden Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 76203.0 shares worth $0.28 million.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., with 0.05% or 33105.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22566.0 shares worth $83719.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.