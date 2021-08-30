Future Outlook And Twitter Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 3.3 million shares of the Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.61, and it changed around $1.18 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.96B. TWTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.75, offering almost -24.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.03% since then. We note from Twitter Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.36 million.

Twitter Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 24 recommended TWTR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twitter Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.06 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -9.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWTR is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Twitter Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.29 percent over the past six months and at a 201.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Twitter Inc. to make $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $777.15 million and $1.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.90%. Twitter Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -177.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 80.00% per year for the next five years.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Twitter Inc. shares, and 81.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.38%. Twitter Inc. stock is held by 1,335 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 73.59 million shares worth $4.68 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.74% or 69.73 million shares worth $4.44 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 21.37 million shares worth $1.36 billion, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 16.34 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.