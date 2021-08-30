Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Tarena International Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: TEDU)

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.40M. TEDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -156.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.22% since then. We note from Tarena International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Tarena International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TEDU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tarena International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Instantly TEDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.33% year-to-date, but still up 13.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is -24.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEDU is forecast to be at a low of $34.41 and a high of $34.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2178.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2178.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tarena International Inc. to make $83.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.55 million and $74.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.00%. Tarena International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.25% per year for the next five years.

TEDU Dividends

Tarena International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.67% of Tarena International Inc. shares, and 28.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.54%. Tarena International Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 2.39 million shares worth $7.51 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.21% or 0.59 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 29190.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24820.0 shares worth around $77934.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.