Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN)

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.1 or -8.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.20M. PLIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -69.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.61% since then. We note from China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.67K.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Instantly PLIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

PLIN Dividends

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.33% of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.05%. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.48% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30160.0 shares worth $31668.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.