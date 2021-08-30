Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.19, and it changed around $2.13 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.23B. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.80, offering almost -53.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.5% since then. We note from Bumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.38 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.50% year-to-date, but still up 14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 6.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $186.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bumble Inc. to make $197.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Bumble Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -319.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 79.10% per year for the next five years.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Bumble Inc. shares, and 126.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 126.93%. Bumble Inc. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 71.63% of the shares, which is about 85.82 million shares worth $5.35 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 4.76% or 5.7 million shares worth $355.4 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $136.6 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $133.79 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.