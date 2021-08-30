Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around $0.33 or 11.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.11M. ATIF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -279.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.49% since then. We note from ATIF Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 70.45K.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

Instantly ATIF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.3500 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.82% year-to-date, but still up 7.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is -27.47% up in the 30-day period.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) estimates and forecasts

ATIF Dividends

ATIF Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 30.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.25% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares, and 1.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.04%. ATIF Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.79 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.23% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 26801.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.