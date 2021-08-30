Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.38 million shares of the Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.29M. CIDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.33, offering almost -32.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.43% since then. We note from Cinedigm Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.49 million.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Instantly CIDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7950 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 172.95% year-to-date, but still up 16.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 12.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cinedigm Corp. to make $12.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.30%. Cinedigm Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -44.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.13% of Cinedigm Corp. shares, and 9.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.95%. Cinedigm Corp. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.85% of the shares, which is about 4.73 million shares worth $7.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.24% or 2.06 million shares worth $3.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.54 million shares worth $5.91 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $1.61 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.