Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.91, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $623.17M. KDNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.68, offering almost -55.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.28% since then. We note from Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.56K.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KDNY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Instantly KDNY has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.14 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.30% year-to-date, but still up 9.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is 7.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDNY is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -79.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.27 percent over the past six months and at a 41.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Chinook Therapeutics Inc. to make $40k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.57 million and $3.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -99.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.20%. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 70.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.81%. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 4.03 million shares worth $62.61 million.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC, with 7.10% or 3.17 million shares worth $49.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $15.54 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $8.42 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.