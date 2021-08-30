Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.56, and it changed around $2.99 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.41B. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.00, offering almost -9.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.05% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CELH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.20 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.19% year-to-date, but still up 14.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 8.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELH is forecast to be at a low of $82.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Celsius Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.48 percent over the past six months and at a 63.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to make $71.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.30%. Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 73.36% per year for the next five years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.92% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, and 65.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 260.76%. Celsius Holdings Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 38.48% of the shares, which is about 22.01 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.12% or 4.64 million shares worth $223.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $86.05 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $42.65 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.