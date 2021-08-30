Can Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.10M. HUIZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.85, offering almost -434.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.99% since then. We note from Huize Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.58K.

Huize Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HUIZ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Huize Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Instantly HUIZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.01 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.00% year-to-date, but still up 4.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is -28.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUIZ is forecast to be at a low of $51.44 and a high of $88.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3312.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1886.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 18 and August 23.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Huize Holding Limited shares, and 21.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.41%. Huize Holding Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with SAIF Advisors Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.17% of the shares, which is about 6.74 million shares worth $56.4 million.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd, with 4.13% or 1.84 million shares worth $15.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $2.81 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 90620.0 shares worth around $0.76 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.