Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.35, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09B. ATHM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $147.67, offering almost -265.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.65% since then. We note from Autohome Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 889.01K.

Autohome Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ATHM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Autohome Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.68 for the current quarter.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

Instantly ATHM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.63 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.60% year-to-date, but still up 6.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is -16.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $367.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHM is forecast to be at a low of $278.81 and a high of $703.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1642.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -590.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Autohome Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.45 percent over the past six months and at a -12.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 416.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 391.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 537.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Autohome Inc. to make $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $344.58 million and $357.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 462.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 465.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%. Autohome Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.99% per year for the next five years.

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 2.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Autohome Inc. shares, and 57.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.19%. Autohome Inc. stock is held by 421 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 10.71 million shares worth $684.92 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 5.40% or 6.81 million shares worth $435.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $231.0 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $66.53 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.