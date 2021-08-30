Are Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.29, and it changed around $0.39 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.03B. NVTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.59, offering almost -110.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.51% since then. We note from Invitae Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Instantly NVTA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.54 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.88% year-to-date, but still up 12.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is 2.92% up in the 30-day period.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Invitae Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.90 percent over the past six months and at a -0.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Invitae Corporation to make $127.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 84.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.10%. Invitae Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -68.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Invitae Corporation shares, and 82.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.74%. Invitae Corporation stock is held by 482 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 21.4 million shares worth $721.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.21% or 17.85 million shares worth $602.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 12.97 million shares worth $437.64 million, making up 5.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.27 million shares worth around $201.45 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.