Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.11M. AEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.49, offering almost -1396.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.24% since then. We note from Alset EHome International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.06% year-to-date, but still up 11.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is -7.51% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 07.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.08% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares, and 2.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.33%. Alset EHome International Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $1.42 million.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC, with 0.10% or 40626.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 22050.0 shares worth $89743.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10040.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.