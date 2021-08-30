AEHL Stock Forecast 2021: Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Remains Weak With A Upside Of 52.24%

In the last trading session, 3.81 million shares of the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around $0.17 or 5.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.01M. AEHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -146.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.24% since then. We note from Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.47 on Friday, 08/27/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.81% year-to-date, but still up 20.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 1.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHL is forecast to be at a low of $168.00 and a high of $168.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.49% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.66%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 49341.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.53% or 23331.0 shares worth $57860.0 as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14016.0 shares worth $44851.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares.