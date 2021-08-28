Why trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.82, to imply an increase of 3.68% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TRVG share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -108.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for trivago N.V. (TRVG), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TRVG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

After registering a 3.68% upside in the last session, trivago N.V. (TRVG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.94 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.16%, and -4.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.64, implying a decrease of -6.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.26 and $3.04 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRVG has been trading -7.8% off suggested target high and 55.32% from its likely low.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing trivago N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are -35.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.31% against 8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $95.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.89 million and $74.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 405.50% before jumping 80.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -43.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 95.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.34% annually.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. trivago N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

trivago N.V. insiders hold 6.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.77% of the shares at 50.05% float percentage. In total, 46.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PAR Capital Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.32 million shares (or 27.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.27 million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.14 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF holds roughly 4.27 million shares. This is just over 6.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 1.77 million.