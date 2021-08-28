Why Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.50, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The ARLP share’s 52-week high remains $8.39, putting it 1.29% up since that peak but still an impressive 69.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 480.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside in the last session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.53 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.56%, and 3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.73%. Short interest in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 5.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARLP has been trading -5.88% off suggested target high and -5.88% from its likely low.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 37.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $417.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $423 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -132.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.83% annually.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. insiders hold 31.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.42% of the shares at 26.94% float percentage. In total, 18.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnolia Group, LLC with 5.36 million shares, or about 4.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $38.67 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Two Roads Shared Tr-Conductor Global Equity Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.68 million.