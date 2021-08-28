Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Have Inclined 4.64% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.31, to imply an increase of 4.59% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The HCC share’s 52-week high remains $25.90, putting it -16.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.03. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 835.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

After registering a 4.59% upside in the last session, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.56 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 4.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.80%, and 15.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.64%. Short interest in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw shorts transact 2.01 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.57, implying a decrease of -3.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCC has been trading -16.54% off suggested target high and 14.84% from its likely low.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warrior Met Coal Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shares are 14.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.29% against 44.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $138.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $164.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $153.8 million and $170.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.10% before dropping -3.40% in the following quarter.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warrior Met Coal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Warrior Met Coal Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.02% of the shares at 98.84% float percentage. In total, 98.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 14.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 5.57 million shares, or about 10.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $95.37 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 9.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 4.81% of the shares, all valued at about 45.21 million.