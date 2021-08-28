Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) Friday – The Stock Is Down -9.97% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.74, to imply an increase of 4.39% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The VEI share’s 52-week high remains $16.21, putting it -9.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.85. The company has a valuation of $595.05M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) trade information

After registering a 4.39% upside in the last session, Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.02 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 4.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.51%, and 3.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.19%. Short interest in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $215.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.84 million.

VEI Dividends

Vine Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vine Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s Major holders

Vine Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.98% of the shares at 99.98% float percentage. In total, 99.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 3.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zimmer Partners, LP with 1.5 million shares, or about 3.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.61 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 3.36 million.