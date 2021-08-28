Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $20.00.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.70, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The VRRM share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -11.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.14. The company has a valuation of $2.47B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 633.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VRRM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside in the last session, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.87 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.28%, and -1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.99%. Short interest in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw shorts transact 7.29 million shares and set a 10.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.79, implying an increase of 16.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRRM has been trading -27.39% off suggested target high and -8.28% from its likely low.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verra Mobility Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares are 6.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.46% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 220.00% this quarter before jumping 475.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $118.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.18 million.

VRRM Dividends

Verra Mobility Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verra Mobility Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Major holders

Verra Mobility Corporation insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.65% of the shares at 102.56% float percentage. In total, 101.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.24 million shares (or 14.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $328.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.6 million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $170.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.67 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.21 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 43.38 million.