urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Drops -881.22% From Highs, What Happens Next?

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.51, to imply an increase of 6.04% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The UGRO share’s 52-week high remains $162.00, putting it -881.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 97.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $149.91M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.25K shares over the past 3 months.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

After registering a 6.04% upside in the last session, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.30 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 6.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.98%, and 72.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 175.17%. Short interest in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying a decrease of -3.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UGRO has been trading 3.09% off suggested target high and 3.09% from its likely low.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. urban-gro Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

urban-gro Inc. insiders hold 31.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.78% of the shares at 4.05% float percentage. In total, 2.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46781.0 shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Flagship Harbor Advisors, LLC with 12450.0 shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.1 million.