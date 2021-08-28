The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) Is One Stock You Should Watch

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.54, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The BKE share’s 52-week high remains $50.79, putting it -25.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.31. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 577.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Buckle Inc. (BKE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BKE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.47 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.87%, and -3.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.84%. Short interest in The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw shorts transact 5.53 million shares and set a 13.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying a decrease of -189.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKE has been trading 65.47% off suggested target high and 65.47% from its likely low.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Buckle Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) shares are 4.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.40% against 40.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.10% this quarter before falling -16.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $226 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $257.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 24.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.88% annually.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Buckle Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.50%.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

The Buckle Inc. insiders hold 40.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.41% of the shares at 104.55% float percentage. In total, 62.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.72 million shares (or 9.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $234.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.55 million shares, or about 9.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $226.18 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Buckle Inc. (BKE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 3.57 million shares. This is just over 7.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 3.91% of the shares, all valued at about 96.74 million.