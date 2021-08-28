Stock Of Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) Dropped By -33.76 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX:STXS)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.22, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The STXS share’s 52-week high remains $10.30, putting it -65.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.03. The company has a valuation of $457.92M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 497.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STXS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX:STXS) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the last session, Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.25 this Friday, 08/27/21, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.99%, and -33.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.20%. Short interest in Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX:STXS) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 39.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STXS has been trading -92.93% off suggested target high and -52.73% from its likely low.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stereotaxis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) shares are -21.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.09% against 16.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $8.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.2 million.

STXS Dividends

Stereotaxis Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stereotaxis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX:STXS)’s Major holders

Stereotaxis Inc. insiders hold 13.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.81% of the shares at 68.31% float percentage. In total, 58.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DAFNA Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 20.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC with 4.27 million shares, or about 6.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 million, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about 8.54 million.