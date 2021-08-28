SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) Has Fallen -311.2% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.59, to imply an increase of 4.86% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The TLMD share’s 52-week high remains $10.65, putting it -311.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $245.35M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 749.20K shares over the past 3 months.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

After registering a 4.86% upside in the last session, SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.65 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.47%, and -43.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.96%. Short interest in SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw shorts transact 2.31 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.88, implying an increase of 62.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLMD has been trading -228.19% off suggested target high and -131.66% from its likely low.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SOC Telemed Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares are -68.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.85% against 10.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $24.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.51 million.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SOC Telemed Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

SOC Telemed Inc. insiders hold 13.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.21% of the shares at 75.41% float percentage. In total, 65.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.87 million shares (or 37.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with 6.31 million shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39.67 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 3.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 8.43 million.