Should You Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) To Recover From Its 12.0% Gain From Highs?

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 4.91% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The FURY share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -397.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $120.93M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 295.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) trade information

After registering a 4.91% upside in the last session, Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7680 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.47%, and -27.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.91%. Short interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 4.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.10, implying an increase of 64.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.80 and $2.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FURY has been trading -220.0% off suggested target high and -140.0% from its likely low.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fury Gold Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) shares are -44.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.00% against 5.20%.

FURY Dividends

Fury Gold Mines Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s Major holders

Fury Gold Mines Limited insiders hold 8.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.10% of the shares at 8.83% float percentage. In total, 8.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.92 million shares (or 2.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ingalls & Snyder with 2.2 million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.72 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund holds roughly 2.62 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.77 million