Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Friday – Up 26.47% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 9.91% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PT share’s 52-week high remains $2.99, putting it -193.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $43.53M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

After registering a 9.91% upside in the last session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 9.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.35%, and 10.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.09%. Short interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw shorts transact 1.7 million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on April 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited insiders hold 8.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.51% of the shares at 0.56% float percentage. In total, 0.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 32294.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $35523.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7937.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8730.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6075.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 6682.0.