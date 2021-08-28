PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) On Friday – Up 87.27% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.45, to imply an increase of 4.03% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The PDSB share’s 52-week high remains $14.13, putting it 2.21% up since that peak but still an impressive 87.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.84. The company has a valuation of $385.38M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PDSB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

After registering a 4.03% upside in the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.97 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.39%, and 36.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 575.23%. Short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.43, implying an increase of 21.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDSB has been trading -73.01% off suggested target high and 3.11% from its likely low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PDS Biotechnology Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares are 236.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.71% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.50% this quarter before jumping 21.70% for the next one.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

PDS Biotechnology Corporation insiders hold 26.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.16% of the shares at 19.21% float percentage. In total, 14.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.83 million shares (or 3.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.71 million shares, or about 3.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 1.14 million.