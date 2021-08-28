Now Is The Time To Build A Position In The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.37, to imply an increase of 3.26% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The MTW share’s 52-week high remains $28.33, putting it -11.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.36. The company has a valuation of $879.07M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.18K shares over the past 3 months.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) trade information

After registering a 3.26% upside in the last session, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.67 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.47%, and 10.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.61%. Short interest in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Manitowoc Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) shares are 50.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 314.29% against 28.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 119.10% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $463.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $465.26 million.

MTW Dividends

The Manitowoc Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Manitowoc Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s Major holders

The Manitowoc Company Inc. insiders hold 3.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.46% of the shares at 77.33% float percentage. In total, 74.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 8.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.71 million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $36.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 17.03 million.