Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) Fell -89.95% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.95, to imply an increase of 18.31% or $1.54 in intraday trading. The MKTY share’s 52-week high remains $18.90, putting it -89.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $121.59M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY) trade information

After registering a 18.31% upside in the last session, Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.05 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 18.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.77%, and 33.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.25%. Short interest in Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY) saw shorts transact 95990.0 shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.60, implying a decrease of -3.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.60 and $9.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MKTY has been trading 3.52% off suggested target high and 3.52% from its likely low.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) estimates and forecasts

MKTY Dividends

Mechanical Technology Incorporated has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mechanical Technology Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY)’s Major holders

Mechanical Technology Incorporated insiders hold 43.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.49% float percentage. In total, 0.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Diametric Capital, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27462.0 shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.