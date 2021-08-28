MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Friday’s Performance: Up 53.45% From The Lows, Now What?

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.93, to imply an increase of 2.48% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The HZO share’s 52-week high remains $70.89, putting it -41.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.24. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 400.78K shares over the past 3 months.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) trade information

After registering a 2.48% upside in the last session, MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.66 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.25%, and -8.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.53%. Short interest in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 7.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.80, implying an increase of 19.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HZO has been trading -34.19% off suggested target high and -12.16% from its likely low.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MarineMax Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MarineMax Inc. (HZO) shares are 2.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.23% against 10.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $531.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $462.48 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 114.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

HZO Dividends

MarineMax Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MarineMax Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s Major holders

MarineMax Inc. insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.57% of the shares at 101.52% float percentage. In total, 99.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 18.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.71 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MarineMax Inc. (HZO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 5.28% of the shares, all valued at about 57.75 million.