Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) Shares Fall By -1.73 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.57, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The MRVI share’s 52-week high remains $63.55, putting it -6.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.62. The company has a valuation of $14.76B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MRVI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the last session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.55 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.73%, and 38.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.37%. Short interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw shorts transact 5.13 million shares and set a 4.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.78, implying a decrease of -1.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRVI has been trading -14.15% off suggested target high and 9.35% from its likely low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares are 63.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.41% against 15.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 167.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $194.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $197.79 million.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.82% of the shares at 90.02% float percentage. In total, 89.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GTCR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.65 million shares (or 24.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $985.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 9.7 million shares, or about 8.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $345.82 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 2.67 million shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.33 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 75.68 million.