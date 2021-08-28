Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Up 19.62% Year-To-Date

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.69, to imply a decrease of -3.14% or -$2.42 in intraday trading. The MBUU share’s 52-week high remains $93.00, putting it -24.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.37. The company has a valuation of $1.51B, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 193.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MBUU a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.62.

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) trade information

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 82.28 this Friday, 08/27/21, dropping -3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.85%, and -8.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.62%. Short interest in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 6.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $94.14, implying an increase of 20.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $87.00 and $103.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MBUU has been trading -37.9% off suggested target high and -16.48% from its likely low.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Malibu Boats Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) shares are -5.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.81% against 29.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 305.00% this quarter before jumping 37.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $255.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.79 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

MBUU Dividends

Malibu Boats Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Malibu Boats Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s Major holders

Malibu Boats Inc. insiders hold 2.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.47% of the shares at 109.22% float percentage. In total, 106.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lord Abbett & Co with 1.64 million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $102.48 million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 4.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 3.65% of the shares, all valued at about 56.42 million.