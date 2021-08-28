LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.25

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 6.84% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The LITB share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -355.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $144.05M, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

After registering a 6.84% upside in the last session, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 6.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.05%, and -5.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.79%. Short interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 58.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LITB has been trading -140.0% off suggested target high and -140.0% from its likely low.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $78.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2017, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.65 million and $64.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.60% before jumping 19.80% in the following quarter.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. insiders hold 8.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.62% of the shares at 11.55% float percentage. In total, 10.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.46 million shares (or 5.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 2.14 million shares, or about 1.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.86 million.

We also have Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify International Online Retail ETF holds roughly 70581.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52683.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.