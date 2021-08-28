Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Dropped -20.90% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $120.35, to imply an increase of 2.14% or $2.52 in intraday trading. The GH share’s 52-week high remains $181.07, putting it -50.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $87.50. The company has a valuation of $11.77B, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 904.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Guardant Health Inc. (GH), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

After registering a 2.14% upside in the last session, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 121.59 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.68%, and 9.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.62%. Short interest in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) saw shorts transact 3.28 million shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168.00, implying an increase of 28.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130.00 and $185.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GH has been trading -53.72% off suggested target high and -8.02% from its likely low.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Guardant Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares are -20.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.08% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -49.10% this quarter before falling -19.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $84.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.81 million.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardant Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Guardant Health Inc. insiders hold 4.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.35% of the shares at 95.55% float percentage. In total, 91.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.63 million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.64 million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $700.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.54 million shares. This is just over 2.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $388.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 336.15 million.