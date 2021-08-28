Following A -0.53% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP)?

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.07, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The BRP share’s 52-week high remains $36.15, putting it -6.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.79. The company has a valuation of $3.36B, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BRP Group Inc. (BRP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BRP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the last session, BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.13 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and 26.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.68%. Short interest in BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw shorts transact 1.19 million shares and set a 5.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.00, implying a decrease of -0.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRP has been trading -11.54% off suggested target high and 14.88% from its likely low.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BRP Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BRP Group Inc. (BRP) shares are 24.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.27% against 14.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 119.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $103.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.27 million and $65.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.70% before jumping 92.10% in the following quarter.

BRP Dividends

BRP Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BRP Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Major holders

BRP Group Inc. insiders hold 16.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.86% of the shares at 108.03% float percentage. In total, 89.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.96 million shares (or 4.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BAMCO Inc. with 3.59 million shares, or about 3.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $107.6 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BRP Group Inc. (BRP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 46.79 million.