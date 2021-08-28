Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Up 75.7% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 19.95% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.28, to imply a decrease of -3.82% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The EGLX share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -107.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $691.31M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 779.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

After registering a -3.82% downside in the last session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.66 this Friday, 08/27/21, dropping -3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.16%, and -20.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.95%. Short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.03, implying an increase of 61.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.75 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGLX has been trading -180.37% off suggested target high and -127.8% from its likely low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares are -24.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.33% against 23.60%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.80% of the shares at 15.78% float percentage. In total, 12.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boothbay Fund Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.9 million shares (or 4.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 2.35 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.96 million.

We also have Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.57 million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 3.41 million.