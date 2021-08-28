Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Added 8.60 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.15, to imply an increase of 6.30% or $3.15 in intraday trading. The DNLI share’s 52-week high remains $93.94, putting it -76.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.94. The company has a valuation of $6.40B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 609.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

After registering a 6.30% upside in the last session, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.31 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 6.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.60%, and 4.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.54%. Short interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw shorts transact 5.49 million shares and set a 8.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.00, implying an increase of 38.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $112.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNLI has been trading -110.72% off suggested target high and -12.89% from its likely low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares are -17.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -403.17% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -70.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $22.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.78 million and $9.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 506.90% before jumping 241.00% in the following quarter.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Denali Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.39% of the shares at 91.67% float percentage. In total, 76.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 12.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Crestline Management, L.P. with 8.14 million shares, or about 6.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $638.15 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $216.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 145.04 million.