CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Is 62.6% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $79.83, to imply an increase of 3.38% or $2.61 in intraday trading. The CDNA share’s 52-week high remains $99.83, putting it -25.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.86. The company has a valuation of $4.06B, with average of 541.65K shares over the past 3 months.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

After registering a 3.38% upside in the last session, CareDx Inc (CDNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 80.10 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.61%, and -8.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.19%.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CareDx Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CareDx Inc (CDNA) shares are -8.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.04% against 19.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $67.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.51 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CareDx Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

CareDx Inc insiders hold 1.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.05% of the shares at 103.06% float percentage. In total, 101.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.24 million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $479.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 4.56 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $417.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CareDx Inc (CDNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 4.54 million shares. This is just over 8.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $415.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 million, or 5.65% of the shares, all valued at about 235.0 million.