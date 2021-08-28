Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Stock?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.40, to imply an increase of 5.61% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The MAG share’s 52-week high remains $24.43, putting it -25.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.01. The company has a valuation of $1.89B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MAG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) trade information

After registering a 5.61% upside in the last session, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.57 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 5.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.32%, and -3.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.46%. Short interest in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) saw shorts transact 3.43 million shares and set a 7.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.72, implying an increase of 18.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.26 and $28.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAG has been trading -46.91% off suggested target high and 5.88% from its likely low.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MAG Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares are 5.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 137.50% against 21.10%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.07 million.

MAG Dividends

MAG Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MAG Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s Major holders

MAG Silver Corp. insiders hold 11.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.12% of the shares at 59.84% float percentage. In total, 53.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 5.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 4.08 million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $61.31 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Gold Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 3.81 million shares. This is just over 4.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.28 million, or 3.46% of the shares, all valued at about 64.5 million.