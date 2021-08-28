Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Has Advanced -11.21% In 2021; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $2.10?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 6.88% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ASM share’s 52-week high remains $2.82, putting it -173.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $95.69M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 764.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

After registering a 6.88% upside in the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.75%, and -1.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.77%. Short interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) saw shorts transact 2.58 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 41.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $2.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASM has been trading -103.88% off suggested target high and -45.63% from its likely low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shares are -24.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 21.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $8.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.45 million and $8.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.60% before dropping -0.80% in the following quarter.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders hold 3.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.85% of the shares at 2.94% float percentage. In total, 2.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.96 million shares (or 0.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.28 million.