After Jumping 4.00% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX)?

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.86, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BLRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.34, putting it -121.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $131.79M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.94 this Friday, 08/27/21, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.00%, and -12.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.49%. Short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.50, implying an increase of 80.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLRX has been trading -564.34% off suggested target high and -249.65% from its likely low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioLineRx Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares are -9.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.44% against 18.80%.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioLineRx Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.53% of the shares at 20.53% float percentage. In total, 20.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 5.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.51 million shares, or about 1.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.41 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 10263.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29352.0