Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Could shrink By -227.72% Or More

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.68, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The AMTX share’s 52-week high remains $27.44, putting it -156.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $329.80M, with average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

After registering a 5.01% upside in the last session, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.88 this Friday, 08/27/21, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.06%, and 12.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 328.92%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.67, implying an increase of 62.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTX has been trading -227.72% off suggested target high and -87.27% from its likely low.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aemetis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares are -28.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.75% against 23.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -560.00% this quarter before jumping 33.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $54.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.82 million and $40.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 38.10% in the following quarter.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aemetis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Aemetis Inc. insiders hold 6.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.22% of the shares at 67.60% float percentage. In total, 63.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.86 million shares (or 5.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.7 million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $18.97 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and GMO Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 6.5 million.