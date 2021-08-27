Why Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares stood at 19.57 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $104.07, to imply a decrease of -8.78% or -$10.02 in intraday trading. The PTON share’s 52-week high remains $171.09, putting it -64.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.06. The company has a valuation of $33.95B, with an average of 4.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PTON a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

After registering a -8.78% downside in the latest session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 120.62 this Thursday, 08/26/21, dropping -8.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.83%, and -6.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.80%. Short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw shorts transact 21.59 million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $133.61, implying an increase of 22.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $185.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTON has been trading -77.76% off suggested target high and 56.76% from its likely low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peloton Interactive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are -5.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.00% against 29.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -263.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 119.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $921.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.06 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $607.1 million and $748.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.80% before jumping 41.10% in the following quarter.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peloton Interactive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.08% of the shares at 79.77% float percentage. In total, 78.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.01 million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.48 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 16.15 million shares, or about 6.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.82 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 17.57 million shares. This is just over 6.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.98 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.06 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 794.02 million.