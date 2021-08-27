Why PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply an increase of 7.42% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The PRFX share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -158.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $29.63M, with average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRFX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

After registering a 7.42% upside in the latest session, PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.47 this Thursday, 08/26/21, jumping 7.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.69%, and -1.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 69.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRFX has been trading -228.95% off suggested target high and -228.95% from its likely low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PainReform Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

PainReform Ltd. insiders hold 22.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.50% of the shares at 45.62% float percentage. In total, 35.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 3.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 33735.0 shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $95132.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5250.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14805.0